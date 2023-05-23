Telangana CM unveils logo for 10th state formation day celebrations

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 as the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana CM unveils logo for 10th state formation day celebrations

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government is set to organise the state’s 10th formation day celebrations on a grand scale spanning 21 days from June 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday unveiled the official logo for the events reflecting the state’s existence and the progress achieved in the last decade.

Lift irrigation projects like the one in Kaleswaram, electricity, agriculture, ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ (scheme which provides purified potable drinking water through taps to every household), Yadadri temple (abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy), Metro rail, T-Hub (Telangana’s innovation ecosystem), the new Secretariat named after B R Ambedkar and a 125-feet tall statue of the architect of India’s Constitution are incorporated in the official logo prepared by the state government as per the directions of the Chief Minister, an official release said here.

Apart from this, the logo has been designed to further enhance the reputation of Telangana with ‘Telangana Talli’ (mother), ‘Bathukamma’ (the floral festival of Telangana), ‘Bonalu’ (a major festival in the state), Pala Pitta or Indian roller (the Telangana state bird) and a martyrs memorial which displays the Telangana state’s existence, it said.

Ministers Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Adviser to CM Somesh Kumar, Chief Adviser to Government Rajeev Sharma, and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari were among those who were present, the release added.

Rao had on May 20 directed officials to organise the grand celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Telangana state’s formation by involving all sections of people right from the village level and showcasing the progress achieved in various sectors.

