KCR orders officials to organise 10th state formation day celebrations on massive scale

Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials on the formation day celebrations, which begins on June 2. The opening ceremony of the 21-day long celebrations would be held at the new state secretariat on June 2.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th May 2023 10:33 pm IST
KCR addressing the BRS meet. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to organise the grand celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the state’s formation by involving all sections of people right from village level and showcasing the progress achieved in various sectors.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

Also Read
Telangana Formation Day: Grand celebrations to last for 21 days

Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials on the formation day celebrations, which begins on June 2. The opening ceremony of the 21-day long celebrations would be held at the new state secretariat on June 2.

MS Education Academy

He told the officials to organise the programmes from village level, conveying the achievements accomplished by the state government in every field, including agriculture and electricity and welfare, an official release said.

“Telangana which was once subjected to many insults is now emerging in a remarkable way. The state registered progress in every sector, including electricity, agriculture and irrigation and stood as an example for the country,” the release quoted Rao as saying.

The development achieved in every sector should be conveyed to the people through various media, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th May 2023 10:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button