Telangana Formation Day: Grand celebrations to last for 21 days

Hyderabad: Telangana state’s tenth anniversary of its founding will be celebrated in style, the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday. In a high-level review he held in his secretariat chambers, he said that the decennial celebration will represent the glory of the state and showcase the swift advancements made under the BRS rule on all fronts to satisfy the ambitions of its citizens.

Everyone from the countryside to the state capital should participate in the festivities. There will be celebrations starting on June 2 and lasting for 21 days.

The major event will be opened by the Chief Minister at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, and similar events will be held by the state ministers in the district headquarters where they are assigned.

By June 2, 2023, we will have been in power for nine years, at which point Telangana will become a state, the Chief Minister added.

Telangana state was established following extensive tribulations. It is the nation’s youngest state. Telangana is currently producing tremendous outcomes in every field thanks to the combined efforts of the people’s representatives and the government apparatus.

The state now serves as a model for the nation, and other states keep an eye on our development.

“Leaders and people of Maharashtra and other northern states are surprised with our success story,” the speaker remarked.

“Neither the central government nor the governments in many other states lack the right perspective and foresight with regard to development. It is more so in the agriculture sector,” he said.