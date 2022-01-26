Telangana government felicitate Innovators on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and the ITE&C Department, as part of Republic Day celebrations at Gram Panchayat level, initiated the ( innovator per house) Innovator Grameena Awards in four villages across the state. The aim was to recognise local innovators for their innovations .

The program was conducted in the villages of four districts including Azamnagar from Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Palampet from Mulugu, Jayyaram from Mahabubabad, and Pamireddypally from Wanaparthy. The recognition to the four innovators were felicitated by the Sarpanch and village secretaries of the Gram Panchayat.

The state-wide campaigns aims at sensitising the villagers regarding the concept of Frugal Innovation through the recognition of innovators. It further aims to elevate Gram Panchayats as social & cultural validators for innovation and innovators.

An Innovator per House initiative is currently being conducted as a pilot project to attract the rural population. It could also help them learn various support mechanisms that could be established at the rural level.

Speaking of the initiative, Telangana chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Shanta Thoutam said, “Inti inta (per House) Innovator Grameena Awards is an inclusive step taken by the TSIC to sensitise a whole village on innovation by exemplifying an innovator from its vicinity & sharing his/her journey of problem solving. Today on the eve of Republic Day, it is attempted for the first time in four villages of Bhupalapally, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts, where Gram Panchayats recognised the innovators. The intention of such activities is to pave way for creating & scouting more innovators.”

The innovators felicitated as part of the initiative include Edulapuram Shashidhar, a young innovator from Azamnagar village of Jayashankar Bhupalapally. He has devised a mechanism which can control the streetlights in his village, switching them on or off as per the requirement. This helps conserve energy .

Shashidhar’s innovation works on a one-to-many mechanism, where one device fixed in the lane automates all the streetlights in aparticular lane.

Vollala Sai Kumar, a youngster from Palampet village of Mulugu district is a serial innovator.

He has developed devises to aide people such as farmers, specially-abled, electricians etc. His recent innovation is a mechanism to save electricity in the village. The device also ensures safety against electric shocks.

Velle Srinivas from Jayyaram Village of Mahabubabad district is a Cable TV operator who has developed an Automatic Advance Drip Irrigation system using Solar energy. When fixed in the centre of the farm, the device tests the soil moisture at various intervals of time. It also regulates the functioning motor, keeping a tab on the flow of water.

Barige Sai Praneeth Rao from Pamireddypally of Wanaparthy district is a student innovator who took up the issue of toilet commodes, and fixed them uniformly, since it was an issue for students of various heights. He along with his teacher came with an idea of wall-mounted commodes, based on the heights of the students.