Telangana government hikes pension for differently-abled to Rs 4016 per month

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced that it would increase pensions for differently-abled persons to Rs 4016 per month, in a move that is expected to benefit over 5 lakh pensioners.

Earlier, pensioners used to receive Rs 3016 per month.

Taking to Twitter, Health minister Harish Rao called the move, “Astounding news for the differently-abled in Telangana.”

Astounding news for the differently-abled in Telangana!



Like never before in the country, pensions for differently abled persons has been increased to ₹4016 per month. This historic decision will benefit more then 5 Lakh disabled pensioners.



Our heartfelt gratitude to #CMKCR… pic.twitter.com/difx0pXCUj — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 22, 2023

According to a government order, existing eligible pensioners covered under the differently abled category in the Aasara Scheme will receive the new sum.

Launched in November 2014, the welfare scheme provides pensions to old people, widows, patients suffering from elephantiasis, AIDS, physically disabled persons, beedi workers and single women.