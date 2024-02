Hyderabad: In a major announcement here on Tuesday, February 6, the Congress-led state government issued job notifications to fill 60 Group 1 jobs through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The government will hold the recruitment exam for 563 Group-1 posts soon, the statement said.

Fulfilling yet another poll promise, the #Congress govt in #Telangana today issued orders to fill 60 #Group1 jobs through #TSPSC. This is in addition to 503 Group 1 jobs notified earlier. TSPSC to hold recruitment exam for 563 G-1 posts soon. #TSPSCGroups#TSPSCjobnotifications pic.twitter.com/ErgvZOsKcd — L Venkat Ram Reddy (@LVReddy73) February 6, 2024

CM Revanth has assured government job aspirants, and those preparing for TSPSC Group 2 exams that 2 lakh government jobs in Telangana would be filled by December 2024.