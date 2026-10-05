Telangana government may invite applications for 886 jobs soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to invite applications for 886 jobs under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to strengthen administration in newly formed municipalities.

The Finance Department has already approved proposals for creating the required posts in the new municipalities. The Chief Minister’s Office has also given in-principle approval.

886 government jobs across Telangana departments

Officials have prepared a detailed report identifying 886 posts required for the newly formed municipalities.

The proposed posts include:

Deputy Commissioner for Special Grade Municipalities: 11

Junior Assistant: 86

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE): 56

Health Assistant: 40

Junior Accountant: 40

Senior Accountant: 40

The proposal also includes several other posts in technical and administrative departments.

New municipalities face staff shortage

After the Congress government came to power in 2023, 24 new municipalities were created to improve administrative convenience. Some existing municipalities were also upgraded to municipal corporations.

However, the newly created urban local bodies do not have enough permanent staff. At present, employees from other government departments are being brought in on deputation to manage the shortage.

To address the issue, officials submitted a comprehensive report detailing the requirement for 886 posts.

TGPSC notification may come in January

The government is expected to take up the proposals related to the jobs at the next Cabinet meeting for formal approval.

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After the Cabinet decision, officials will finalise roster points and reservations before sending the details to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

TGPSC may release a comprehensive recruitment notification in January next year.