Telangana government offices to be relocated in T-Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, January 22, announced that some of the 39 government offices will be relocated to T-Hub in Hyderabad.

These include Begumpet Divisional office of Revenue (Commercial Taxes Department. According to reports, the offices of the Energy and Environment and Forests departments, functioning from different premises will accordingly be shifted to Tuljaguda Complex of the Telangana Housing Board.

The building located at Mozzamjahi Market will house the offices of Revenue (Endowments) and Revenue (Stamps and Registration). Offices of the Food and Civil Supplies department located at Malakpet, Yakutpura and Charminar circles would be relocated to Chandravihar Building of the Telangana Housing Board.

Chandravihar will also accommodate the different offices of the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department, which are currently functioning from the NCC Group Headquarters in Secunderabad.

Offices of the finance department located at Tarnaka, Chandrayangutta, Motigalli and Narayanguda will be relocated to Gruhakalpa building at Nampally while the sub-registrar offices of the Revenue department at SR Nagar and Balanagar will be shifted to Health department’s premises at Vengalraonagar.

The Government has also notified shifting of the offices of the Director (electronics), MD (T-Fibre) and CEO (T-Works) to NAC campus and the station houses offices of the Revenue (Prohibition and Excise) department will start functioning from R&B office premises at Errum Manzil.

Telangana Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao has asked officials to directs respective heads of departments to make arrangement for the relocation.