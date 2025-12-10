Telangana launches Google for startups Hub at T-Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and Google on Wednesday launched the Google for Startups Hub at the T-Hub startup incubator here.

The hub, inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, is a dedicated Google-branded space aimed at supporting the state’s growing startup ecosystem and helping it scale to deliver world-class innovations.

According to a release, this is the first such Google for Startups Hub to be launched as part of Telangana’s broader incubation and innovation ecosystem.

Google plans to engage regional startups through the hub, offering free, year-long dedicated coworking seats for selected AI-first startups and access to a curated network of venture investors, the release said.

The Telangana government and Google will jointly support AI-first startups, nurture talent, and build direct links to international markets, it added.

As part of the global Google for Startups network, the hub will support founders throughout their journey—from incubation to innovation—by providing physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise, and global visibility.

Startups will receive support from early product ideation to scaling AI-first businesses responsibly across India and global markets.

Founders will also gain access to Google experts in AI/ML, product, UX, and go-to-market strategies, along with programmes for women entrepreneurs, tier-2 innovators and university talent.

The hub will feature dedicated infrastructure and technology resources for startups jointly selected by Google and the Telangana government.

It will also include networking zones and event spaces for workshops, market-access programmes, founder-focused sessions and community events.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “By welcoming Google for Startups into Telangana’s innovation and startup ecosystem, and allocating a sprawling campus to the hub, we are laying the foundation for a globally competitive innovation ecosystem right here in Telangana.”

Google India Country Manager Preeti Lobana said the hub in Hyderabad will nurture talent and serve as an “innovation flywheel” for startups, helping the next generation of founders use AI to solve real-world challenges, build deep-tech solutions and innovate responsibly for India and the world.