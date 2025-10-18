Telangana government release Rs 54 crore for midday meal scheme

Hyderabad: The directorate of school education has released over Rs 54 crore under the midday meal scheme for government schools in Telangana, pending since April, June and July.

Under the Poshan programme, Rs 25.64 crore has been sanctioned for the supply of eggs for Classes I to VIII, and Rs 28.43 crore for cooking costs for Classes IX and X. This includes Rs 18.88 crore for the general category, Rs 5.84 crore for SC students and Rs 3.70 crore for ST students.

Karimnagar received Rs 147 lakh, followed by Rangareddy at Rs 123 lakh, Hyderabad at Rs 120 lakh, Nizamabad at Rs 114 lakh, Medchal at Rs 98 lakh, Warangal at Rs 90 lakh, Bhadradri Kothagudem at Rs 81 lakh and Adilabad received Rs 50.29 lakh.

This development follows a two-day hunger strike in September by midday workers who demanded an increase in meal charges.