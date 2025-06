Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the Old City metro rail network on Monday, June 16.

The state government had allocated Rs 500 crore for the extension of metro rail to Old City in this year’s budget.

On Monday, the state government also sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the development of Raja Rajeshwara temple in Vemulawada.