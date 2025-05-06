Telangana government splits MAUD department

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, May 5, announced the splitting of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department into separate wings.

According to Government number 107, the two new wings are Metropolitan and Urban Development Department and Municipal Administration Department. The order further specifies the jurisdiction and role of the two wings.

The MAUD will include the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Town and Country Planning along with municipalities, municipal corporations with Outer Ring Road including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The department will also look after urban utilites including HMDA, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), public health engineering inside ORR limits and cadre control, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and RERA tribunal.

Also Read Records at GHMC townplanning section turn to ashes due to fire

The Municipal Administration Department will look after all municipalities, municipal corporations outside ORR, Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC), National Institute of Urban Management of Telangana (NIUM), Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and Municipal Services cadre control.

As per the order, this reorganisation is in the exigencies of administration. The order has been issued under the name of the Governor of Telangana and by order and in the name of the Governor of Telangana.

It has been forwarded to various officials including Secretaries to Government, Pay and Accounts Officer, and Heads of Departments.