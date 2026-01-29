Telangana govt to conduct Hyderabad Heritage Run on Feb 22

The Heritage Run will be categorised into a Half Marathon, 10,000 meter run and a 5,000 meter run.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th January 2026 5:27 pm IST|   Updated: 29th January 2026 5:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government will hold the Hyderabad Heritage Run on February 22, with the last date of registration on February 8, it said on Wednesday, January 28.

The event is being organised by the Tourism Department of the Telangana government in collaboration with the Telangana Police and Rapido at Taramati Baradari near Golkonda.

The Heritage Run will be categorised into a half-marathon (26 km), 10-km run and 5-km run.

Those who are interested can register for the event by scanning the QR code given on the poster.

Last year, the Heritage Run brought together over 1,000 runners in a celebration of fitness, heritage and community.

