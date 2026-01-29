Telangana govt to conduct Hyderabad Heritage Run on Feb 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will hold the Hyderabad Heritage Run on February 22, with the last date of registration on February 8, it said on Wednesday, January 28.

The event is being organised by the Tourism Department of the Telangana government in collaboration with the Telangana Police and Rapido at Taramati Baradari near Golkonda.

The Heritage Run will be categorised into a half-marathon (26 km), 10-km run and 5-km run.

Hyderabad Heritage Run

🗓️ 22nd February 2026



Last Date For Registrations:

8th February 2026@TravelTelangana pic.twitter.com/aWK8mT55s4 — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) January 28, 2026

Those who are interested can register for the event by scanning the QR code given on the poster.

Last year, the Heritage Run brought together over 1,000 runners in a celebration of fitness, heritage and community.