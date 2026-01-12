Telangana government to form panel to review district reorganisation

The Chief Minister said there would be "rationalisation" of mandals, revenue divisions and districts.

TG govt will soon appoint a commission headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge - CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will soon appoint a commission headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge for reorganisation of districts

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, January 12, said the state government would soon appoint a commission led by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge for reorganisation of districts in the state.

Speaking after unveiling the 2026 calendar and diary of Telangana Gazetted Officers Central Association here, he said the reorganisation of districts was carried out irrationally during the previous BRS regime.

“We are receiving representations about reorganising districts and mandals. Justice will not be done if we take decisions (on districts) based on political considerations. Soon, we will appoint a committee headed by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge and comprising officers who worked in revenue department and others,” he said.

He said the government would take up debate on the issue during the budget session of the Assembly.

The number of districts in the state increased to 33 from 10 during the BRS government. Several leaders sought reorganisation of districts and other administrative units.

The CM mooted that the proposed panel should undertake field visits to gather public opinion on reorganisation.

Reddy announced that he has cleared a pending DA of government employees. This would put a burden of Rs 225 crore per month on the government.

