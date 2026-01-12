Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway traffic snarl continues for fourth day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway is witnessing severe traffic congestion due to the Sankranthi festival.

Since Friday, the festive traffic has escalated into a prolonged gridlock.

Major slowdowns, jams

At key bottleneck locations, the congestion is intense. Major slowdowns and jams are reported at ongoing underpass bridge construction sites near Chityal and Pedda Kaparthi.

Further delays are occurring at the major town crossings along the route, specifically in Choutuppal, Kattangur, and Suryapet.

In order to tackle the situation, the toll plaza operations have been significantly expanded. At the Pantangi toll plaza, 11 out of 16 total booths are now operational for traffic heading towards Vijayawada. Similarly, the Korlapadu toll plaza has opened 6 of its 12 booths in the same direction to ensure the flow of vehicle movement.

Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway may continue

Though attempts including aerial surveillance of the affected stretches using drone cameras to monitor traffic build-ups in real time are being taken, the situation is unlikely to ease immediately.

Also Read Hyderabad may see first rains of 2026 on Jan 14, IMD predicts hazy conditions

Officials have stated that the heavy traffic congestion is expected to persist on the highway throughout today and tomorrow.

In the past four days, over four lakh vehicles have used the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.