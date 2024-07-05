Telangana government to release job calendar for 18,000 vacancies

Hyderabad: Amid mounting pressure from BRS and BJP to fill vacant government positions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has approved the job calendar for appointments in Telangana. Within the next three days, the government will issue the appointment calendar for over 18,000 positions, including Group I, II, III, and IV vacancies.

The BJP and BRS have been leveraging the hunger strike by Osmania University students, resulting in heightened restlessness among the students. In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested detailed information on vacancies in key government departments to honour his promise of issuing a job calendar.

Sources indicate that the chief minister has planned the placement of 18,000 vacancies, with the appointment process to be completed in phases by August next year. The government has compiled vacancy details from all departments, with positions spanning across teachers, lecturers of junior and degree colleges, and polytechnics.

To address the concerns of unemployed youth, the government has enlisted Prof. Kodanda Ram, a significant figure in the Telangana movement. The decision on appointments for teaching and non-teaching staff in universities will be made after the approval of a pending bill with the Governor.