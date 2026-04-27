Telangana government transfers IAS officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has transferred 13 IAS officers in the state, an order to this effect was issued on Saturday, April 25.

Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari has been transferred to the Labour Department. M Dana Kishore, who served as the Special Chief Secretary in the Labour Department, was transferred to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

Vizzeibdura, who was serving as secretary to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), has been transferred to the Scheduled Caste Development Department.

Krishna Aditya S, who was the Secretary of the Intermediate Education, has been transferred to the post of Special Secretary in the Commerce and Industries Department. Zendage Hanumath Kondiba, who was serving as Director of Civil Supplies, has been transferred as CEO of Arogyasri Healthcare Trust