Telangana government transfers seven IAS officers

Hyderabad: As many as seven IAS officers have been transferred by the Congress-led state government here on Sunday.

The transfer order was issued by chief secretary Santhi Kumari.

Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, who was serving as the commissioner for the Prohibition and Excise department is now the commissioner for the Transport department.

E. Sridhar, who was serving as the Special Secretary to the state government in the Tribal Welfare department will be serving as the new commissioner for the Prohibition and Excise department.

Bharati Hollikeri, who was Rangareddy district collector and magistrate has been directed to report to the General Administration department.

Gowtham Potru, who was serving as Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector and magistrate is now posted as the director of Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education.

E V Narsimha Reddy is the new director of the Tribal Welfare department.

Devendra Singh Chauhan is the new commissioner for the Civil Supplies and EO as well as the principal secretary to the government, and CAF and CS departmnent.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State has been vested full additional charge for the post of vice chairman and managing director and executive director of TSIiC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation).