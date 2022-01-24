Telangana government working to modernise hospitals: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Discussing the pandemic, Telangana health minister Harish Rao announced on Monday that Rs 10.84 crores have been allocated for repairing hospitals in the state to aid the public. This investment hopes to modernise existing hospitals.

As part of this move, labour rooms, drainage, power supply and all other types of repairs will be undertaken, along with modernization.

“Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that all necessary steps are being taken to realize the dream of a healthy Telangana. New hospitals will be set up along with eight new medical colleges to bring super speciality services closer to the poor,” said Rao.

He further said that repairs would be carried out at four district hospitals, eight area hospitals and three community health centers in 14 districts. The list includes Nalgonda, Bhadradri, Kottagudem, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Manchiryala, Nagar Kurnool, Yadadri, Bhubaneswar, Medak, Nagar Kurnool and Siddipet districts.

The decisions were made in a review meeting with health officials on the issues of corona, fever survey and vaccination. The review, which was held at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Devolopment Institute on Monday and was attended by Health Secretary Rizvi, TSMIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, engineers, DME Ramesh Reddy, Family Welfare Commissioner Wakati Karuna, College VC VC Karunakar Reddy and other officials.

The aim is also to ensure 100% vaccination rate in Telangana against the COVID-19 virus. Aside from this, the government has decided to set up 20 new blood storage centers in the state. These will be set up at various community health centers and area hospitals in 12 districts at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. While there are 57 blood banks in the state so far, there are 51 blood storage centers set up additionally.