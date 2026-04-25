Telangana Governor approves Azharuddin, Prof Kodandaram nominations as MLCs

Hyderabad: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Saturday, April 25, gave his approval to State Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and Professor M Kodandaram to the Telangana Legislative Council.

The Telangana Cabinet had recommended the names of Azharuddin and Kodandaram for nomination to the Council under the Governor’s quota on August 30, 2025, after the Supreme Court stayed the appointment of Kodandaram and Senior Editor of Siasat Urdu daily Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

A week ago, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met the Governor and requested him to approve the pending nominations.

Azharuddin, who was sworn in as the minister on October 31, 2025, was constitutionally required to get elected to either the Assembly or the Council by April 30 to continue in the Cabinet.