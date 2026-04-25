Telangana Governor approves Azharuddin, Prof Kodandaram nominations as MLCs

A week ago, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met the Governor and requested him to approve the pending nominations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th April 2026 3:44 pm IST
Telangana Governor endorses Azharuddin and Prof Kodandaram's nominations as Members of Legislative Counci.
Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin (left) Professor M Kodandaram (right)

Hyderabad: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Saturday, April 25, gave his approval to State Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and Professor M Kodandaram to the Telangana Legislative Council.

The Telangana Cabinet had recommended the names of Azharuddin and Kodandaram for nomination to the Council under the Governor’s quota on August 30, 2025, after the Supreme Court stayed the appointment of Kodandaram and Senior Editor of Siasat Urdu daily Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

A week ago, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met the Governor and requested him to approve the pending nominations.

Subhan Bakery

Azharuddin, who was sworn in as the minister on October 31, 2025, was constitutionally required to get elected to either the Assembly or the Council by April 30 to continue in the Cabinet.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th April 2026 3:44 pm IST

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