Telangana governor honours IAS Officer Musharraf Faruqui

Hyderabad: During the Republic Day celebrations at Secunderabad Parade Ground, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma honored Musharraf Faruqui, IAS Officer, chairman and managing director of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

Faruqui was recognized for his significant contribution to the success of the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, which provides free electricity to families consuming up to 200 units. The initiative has benefited 25.63 lakh families, improving their quality of life.

The event, attended by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, chief secretary Shanti Kumari, and other dignitaries, highlighted the achievements of officials dedicated to implementing government welfare schemes.

In his acceptance speech, the Telangana IAS Officer Musharraf Faruqui expressed gratitude for the recognition and credited the achievement to his team’s hard work. “This honor is for everyone who strives to implement welfare schemes and deliver uninterrupted power to all,” he said.