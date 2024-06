Telangana Governor meets Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here.

The Governor met Naidu at his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli in Guntur district.

“Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed Telangana Governor Radhakrishnan who visited their Undavalli residence,” said an official press release.

Also Read With CM Naidu back at helm, investors show interest in Amaravati again

In a post on micro-blogging site X, Lokesh said the Governor was honoured with a locally weaved Mangalagiri handloom-made shawl.

Lokesh said he also met Radhakrishnan, who made a courtesy call on Naidu.