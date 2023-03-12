Telangana Governor Tamilisai wishes KCR a speedy recovery

The chief minister complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning and was taken to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday wished chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a speedy recovery as the latter was diagnosed with a small ulcer in his stomach.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning and was taken to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

“Chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao developed abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning following which he was examined by Dr Nageshwar Reddy. He was brought to AIG Hospitals and CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started,” the hospital bulletin said about KCR.

