Telangana Governor’s residence renamed as Lok Bhavan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 4:58 pm IST
Image shows greenery and flowers in Telangana Raj Bhavan's courtyard
Telangana Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Governor was renamed as Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

The “Raj Bhavan, Telangana,” shall henceforth be called as “Lok Bhavan, Telangana”, a communique from the Governor’s office said.

“This has been done to reiterate the strength and vibrancy of our democratic values as we march with confidence towards a Viksit Bharat,” it said.

The new nomenclature, “Lok Bhavan, Telangana” comes into immediate effect for all official purposes, references, and records, it added.

The name change is following Union Home Ministry’s direction that Raj Bhavans across the country be renamed Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas to Lok Niwas (Official Residence of the Lieutenant Governor).

