Telangana govt allows 24 hr operations for shops during Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders allowing shops and establishments to remain open 24 hours a day from March 2 to March 31 in observance of the Ramadan month.

Sanjay Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Labor Department, emphasized that according to the law, employees who work more than 8 hours a day or 48 hours a week should be compensated at double the regular wage.

Additionally, workers required to work on holidays must be granted an alternative day off.

It was also clarified that female employees are permitted to work during night hours under Government Order No. 476.

Telangana govt reduces employees’ work hours for Ramzan

The Telangana government has granted permission for Muslim government employees to leave offices or schools an hour early during Ramzan, applicable from March 2 to March 31, 2025.

It is applicable to contract, outsourcing, board, and Public Sector employees.

Telangana govt employees can leave at 4 pm during Ramzan

Throughout the holy month of Ramzan, they are allowed to leave offices or schools at 4 PM.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

It is decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is gearing up for the holy month. Many traders and businessmen are preparing for business in the holy month.

Mosques across the city are also getting ready for the convenience of the worshipers during the holy month.

In view of this, the Telangana government has also announced an hour of relaxation for Muslim government employees during Ramzan.



