Telangana govt announces Rs 25000 cr in interest-free loans for women

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a landmark initiative to provide Rs 25,000 crore in interest-free loans to empower women entrepreneurs. This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who highlighted the government’s dedication to making Telangana a leader in women’s empowerment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen, a bus shelter, a ladies’ lounge, and a dining hall at the Khammam collector’s office, Vikramarka highlighted that the government aims to extend this support even further. “In the next five years, we plan to increase these interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh crore, focusing on helping women succeed in business,” he said.

The Deputy CM shared that the government is considering involving women from DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) communities with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Plans include providing women with interest-free loans to purchase buses, which they can then rent to the RTC, creating a sustainable income stream.

Bhatti also discussed plans to bring food processing units to Khammam, opening more avenues for women entrepreneurs. He urged officials to drive the interest-free loan initiative as a significant movement, on par with the Mahalakshmi scheme, to maximize its reach and impact.

Additionally, the state government is allocating Rs 400 crore monthly to support free RTC transport for women. In another empowerment initiative, members of self-help groups within the Amma Adarsh School Committee have been tasked with managing government schools.

The Deputy CM said that empowering women financially strengthens families and communities, reflecting the Congress government’s dedication to inclusive progress.