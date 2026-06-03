Telangana govt appoints chairman of second state finance commission

Appointments have been made for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 2:48 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has issued a notification appointing the Chairman and Members of the Second State Finance Commission for the state.

According to G.O. Ms. No. 59 issued by the Finance (Admn.II) Department on June 1, 2026, the appointments have been made for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge.

The notification was issued under the provisions of Article 243-I of the Constitution of India and Section 244(2) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

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Chairman of second state finance commission

Former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rajaiah Siricilla from Warangal has been appointed as the Chairman of the Second State Finance Commission.

The Telangana Government has also appointed Sankepally Sudheer Reddy from Suryapet district, Ranga Raj from Vikarabad district and MD Asif Ali from Rangareddy district as members to the commission.

Notification issued

The appointment notification will be published in the extraordinary issue of the Telangana gazette dated June 1, 2026.

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The order was issued by Principal Secretary to Government Sandeep Kumar Sultania in the name of the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The newly constituted Second State Finance Commission will function for two years from the date its chairman and members assume charge.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 2:48 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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