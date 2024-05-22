Telangana govt appoints new CEOs for WE Hub and T-Works

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, May 22, has appointed Sita Pallacholla, founder and CEO of The Angel Hub, as the new CEO of WE Hub.

Sita pursued her Bachelor of Engineering (computer science) from Osmania University in 2007. Having started her career with Satyam School of Leadership in 2008 as the program lead, Sita worked as a co-founder and director of World View Education Services, as an advisor for Newton Circus,

For the past nine years, she has been focusing her energies on providing growth platforms for female entrepreneurs, and building access to industry-specific mentorship and funding opportunities.

She was the founder of The Angel Summit, which is Angel Hub’s global initiative to support female founders and build a community of successful women, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The state government has appointed Joginder Tanikella, founder and CEO of Pulse Active Stations Network as the CEO of T-WORKS.

His LinkedIn profile describes him as a Hands-on CEO and full-stack developer in Software and Embedded Systems. Inventor. Entrepreneur. Long Distance Runner.”

Having pursued his Bachelor of Engineering (electronics and communications) from the University of Madras, he has worked as a systems developer, business development manager, director and CEO.

Sai Krishna has been appointed as the officer on special duty for the ITE&C minister, to give advice on issues related to IT portfolio.