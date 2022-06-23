Telangana govt approves 1445 appointments in TMREIS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government approved 1445 posts to be filled for the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). These appointments shall be made through the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board.

The Department of Minority Welfare issued approval for these appointments through its GOMS 87. These 1445 posts shall include 170 Urdu posts – 120 trained graduate teachers and 50 junior lecturers.

The details of posts in Telangana Minority Residential School are 20 librarians, 127 staff nurses, 147 trained graduate teachers (Hindi), 55 trained graduate teachers (Telugu), 55 trained graduate teachers (Social Studies), 76 trained graduate teachers (science), 86 trained graduate teachers (Maths), 55 trained graduate teachers (English), 12 physical education teachers and 60 physical directors.

The details of posts in Telangana Minority Residential Junior colleges are 38 Art teachers, 53 junior lecturers (English), 58 junior lecturers (Telugu), 44 junior lecturers (Maths), 33 junior lecturers (Botany), 33 junior lecturers (Zoology), 35 junior lecturers (chemistry), 34 junior lecturers (Physics), 16 junior lecturers (civics), 19 junior lecturers (Economics), 19 junior lecturers (Commerce), 2 junior lecturers GFC vocational, 9 junior lecturers vocational MLT, 2 junior lecturer vocational MPHW, 2 junior lecturer vocational CGT, 2 junior lecturer vocational ET, 1 junior lecturer T&H and 1 junior lecture vocational CT.

The TMREIS Secretary M B. Shafiullah, IFS said that an announcement shall be made after the approval of the Department of Minority Welfare and the meeting of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board.

The TMREIS Secretary said that the announcement in this regard could be made within the next 15 days.