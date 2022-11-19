Telangana: Govt asks KRMB to create rule curves for Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has been asked by the Telangana government to create rule curves for the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs (NSP).

Telangana’s Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar said in a letter to the river board’s chairman on Saturday that the KRMB was failing to acknowledge the Bachawat Tribunal Award’s egregious violations (KWDT-I). He stated that despite the Telangana government’s requests, the KRMB and the Centre had not provided the information used to create the rule curves for the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs.

He requested the authorities to modify rule curves in accordance with the Telangana government’s request.

According to the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT), no flows from Nagarjunasagar to the Krishna Delta were required; yet, the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) rule curve restricts the transfer of NSP water to the Krishna Delta.

Similar to this, Telangana has asked KRMB to change the rule curves that provide electricity generation at Srisailam to be carried out by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a proposal to in-basin requirements from NSP, but this has not been done to date, he said.

Muralidhar further requested that the KRMB change the rule curves to properly accommodate Telangana’s in-basin needs of 160 TMC and to cap Andhra Pradesh’s outside basin diversion from the Srisailam Reservoir at 34 TMC. He made it quite apparent that the Telangana government was not prepared to accept the Andhra Pradesh proposal that water diverted during spills not be tallied against shares of the states.

Engineer-in- chief also requested that a real-time data collecting system be installed on canals below the Pothireddypadu head regulator by the KRMB officials. He said that because the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) anicut was in such bad shape, the KRMB should start working on its modernization right away. The Telangana government requested that the KRMB postpone the DPR until the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) ruling was made.