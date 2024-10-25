Telangana govt assures full support to real estate sector in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Reiterating the Telangana government’s commitment to transform Hyderabad into a globally competitive destination, state civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy assured support for the city’s real estate and construction sector.

He was speaking at the 14th edition of the property show at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Friday, October 25. He guaranteed real estate developers that they had the full support of the government.

On concerns regarding previous approvals, permissions, and no objection certificates (NOCs), Reddy said that there would be no disruptions.

“Let me be clear – any builders holding prior approvals and permissions can rest assured these will be respected. The government will ensure past approvals are honoured, with no disruptions to your projects. No one should worry about interruptions or unexpected issues. This is our assurance,” Reddy said firmly.

Reddy also said that a ten-member committee will soon be formed consisting of prominent real estate associations in Hyderabad like CREDAI and TREDA to address their grievances.

“We welcome your suggestions. If you encounter any obstacles, bring them to us, and we will work together to resolve them. Our goal is to maintain a consistent and productive dialogue, allowing you to move forward confidently, knowing the government fully supports your growth,” the minister remarked.

Hyderabad to be developed as urban center

Reddy said that the state government is keen on providing infrastructure, services, and amenities to develop Hyderabad into a leading urban centre. “It was the Congress government that built the Outer Ring Road (ORR). And now we are developing the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and connecting radial roads. These projects will transform Hyderabad’s landscape and connectivity,” he declared.

“From the Future City to the Skill University led by industrialist Anand Mahindra, and a world-class Sports University, we’re laying the foundation to make Hyderabad the beacon of modern urban planning,” he added.