Telangana govt clears rent arrears for minority residential schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has resolved the long-standing issue of rental arrears for private buildings housing Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions (TGMREIS), releasing funds to clear four months of rent. This payment, covering the period from August 2023 to November 2023, amounts to approximately Rs 28 crore.

Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, Vice Chairman and President of TGMREIS, expressed his gratitude to the government for addressing the pending payments. He noted that the timely release of these funds would allow building owners to carry out necessary repairs, ensuring the safety and well-being of the students residing in these facilities.

Earlier, rent arrears for March and April 2024 were cleared soon after the Revanth Reddy-led government assumed office. The delay in rent payments had been a persistent concern under the previous BRS administration, with building owners continuously seeking the release of dues.

As part of its relief measures, the Telangana government is committed to settling all outstanding payments to private building owners who have provided facilities for educational purposes. Faheemuddin Qureshi acknowledged the patience and support shown by the building owners, highlighting that the government’s efforts will help maintain and improve the infrastructure for the benefit of the students.