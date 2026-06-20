Telangana govt committed to women empowerment: Azharuddin

The former cricketer distributed sarees under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme in Hyderabad.

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Mohammed Azhruddin hands over a saree to a woman at a programme in Hyderabad
Mohammed Azhruddin hands over a saree to a woman at a programme in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin on Saturday, June 20, distributed sarees to women under the Indira Mahila Shakti Saree Distribution Programme at Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills, reiterating the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Azharuddin said the Telangana government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was implementing a range of welfare and empowerment initiatives aimed at strengthening the economic, educational and social standing of women in the state. 

“Empowering women is central to our vision of inclusive and sustainable development,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

The minister interacted with beneficiaries at the event and spoke about the government’s efforts to ensure welfare schemes reach every deserving woman across Telangana. Recipients expressed gratitude for the initiatives.

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