Telangana govt cracks whip on misuse of Rythu Bandhu benefits

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started cracking its whip on those who enjoyed the benefits of Rythu Bandhu (now Rythu Bharosa) during the BRS government.

It has begun the process of sending notices to those who had converted their lands for non-agricultural purposes, yet they were receiving Rythu Bandhu financial benefit in lakhs every year.

Notices were sent to Yadagiri Reddy, a resident of Pocharam village of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, asking him to repay Rs 16 lakh, which he has received under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, for 33 acres of his land, where he has made ventures.

As reported, the state government has started taking steps to recover the easy money which many people made, by using their non-agricultural land, to gain Rythu Bandhu benefits.