Telangana govt declares creation of 3897 posts in 9 medical colleges, govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday declared that the state government has accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in nine medical colleges, government hospitals across the state.

“Big Boost to #AarogyaTelangana, Under visionary leadership of #CMKCR garu to provide accessible Healthcare for all. TS Govt accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in various categories 9 Medical Colleges & attached Govt General Hospitals under Director Medical Education,” he tweeted.

433 posts have been created per college in 9 new Medical Colleges and attached Government General Hospitals at Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komarambeem Asifabad, Janagoan and Nirmal 2/2 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) December 1, 2022

