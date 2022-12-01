Telangana govt declares creation of 3897 posts in 9 medical colleges, govt hospitals

433 posts have been created per college in 9 new Medical Colleges and attached Government General Hospitals at Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komarambeem Asifabad, Janagoan and Nirmal, minister T Harish Rao said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st December 2022 1:40 pm IST
Telangana state health minister T Harish Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday declared that the state government has accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in nine medical colleges, government hospitals across the state.

“Big Boost to #AarogyaTelangana, Under visionary leadership of #CMKCR garu to provide accessible Healthcare for all. TS Govt accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in various categories 9 Medical Colleges & attached Govt General Hospitals under Director Medical Education,” he tweeted.

“433 posts have been created per college in 9 new Medical Colleges and attached Government General Hospitals at Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komarambeem Asifabad, Janagoan and Nirmal,” he further said.

