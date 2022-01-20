Telangana govt deposits RS 7411 crore in Rythu Bandhu accounts

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Wednesday deposited Rs 7411 crore in the accounts of 63 lakh farmers as part of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The funds will enable the farmers to cultivate 1,48,23, 000 acres across the state.

Nalgonda district received the highest number of Rythu Bandhu funds of Rs Rs 601.74 crore, which would benefit around 4,69,696 farmers. Whereas Medchal -Malkajgiri district received Rs 33.65 crore into the accounts of 33,452 farmers.

Meanwhile, Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy urged the centre to come up with a national agriculture policy, which could benefit the farmers.

What is Rythu Bandhu scheme?

Under the investment support scheme for farmers launched in May 2018, the government is providing financial assistance to all farmers for two crops every year.

When the scheme was launched the amount was Rs 8,000 per acre per year (for both Rabi and Kharif seasons) and the TRS government enhanced the amount to Rs 10,000 since the year 2019.

The government is crediting Rs 5,000 per acre into the farmers’ bank accounts before the beginning of every crop season.