Telangana govt directs officials to use ‘TG’ acronym in all documents

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday has directed all officials to adopt the ‘TG’ acronym, replacing ‘TS’, as the official abbreviation of Telangana at the state level and with an immediate effect.

This comes after Telangana’s vehicle registration code was officially changed from the previous prefix following chief minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) had chosen the ‘TS’ code to harmonise it with TRS.

“All the departments of the secretariat are directed to replace all references to ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in the nomenclature of all state PSUs, agencies, autonomous institutions, and any other government bodies, official documents (including letterheads, reports, notifications, etc), signage within and outside government offices, websites and online platforms and any other official communication,” the notification read.

It further requested the chief officials to review all government institutions under their administrative control to ensure migration seamlessly across the board and specifically to adopt TG in “all official documents,” “standardisation in communication,” and “inventory and stationery.”

The notification issues by the state government has also sought compliance report from departments by May 31, 2024.