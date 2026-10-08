Telangana govt employees, pensioners get dearness allowance hike

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, October 7, issued a government order clearing two dearness allowance hikes for government employees and pensioners ahead of Dasara.

On October 1, the Telangana cabinet approved two hikes during a meeting. According to reports, the allowance will be paid along with salaries for October. The DA increase is likely to place an additional annual burden of around Rs 2,500 crore on the state exchequer.

According to the orders, DA for employees under regular pay scales has been revised to 37.31 per cent with effect from January 2024.

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The revised rates for employees under other pay scales are 81.72 per cent for the 2015 pay scale, 40.04 per cent for the 2020 pay scale, 53 per cent for the 2016 pay scale, and 246 per cent for the 2006 pay scale.

The enhanced DA will also apply to employees covered under UGC and AICTE pay scales. The government will clear the DA arrears in instalments.

Arrears arising from the January 2024 DA revision will be paid in 33 instalments, while the ones from the July 2024 DA revision will be cleared in 27 instalments.

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As per the orders, the money will be credited to employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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