Telangana govt enforces Money Lending Act to protect farmers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has moved to protect farmers from exploitation by private moneylenders by strictly enforcing the Money Lending Act, 1349, Telangana Farmers Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy announced on Sunday.

He said the Revenue Department, led by Principal Secretary Lokesh Kumar, has issued instructions to all district collectors to ensure the Act’s implementation. The move follows a recommendation from the Farmers Commission, which had earlier submitted evidence showing the Act was not being enforced.

Kodanda Reddy recalled that he had written to the government two months ago about the issue. He pointed out that small, marginal, and tenant farmers often end up in severe distress after taking loans from private lenders, with some even resorting to suicide due to high interest rates and unmanageable debts.

“With these new orders, farmers will finally have protection. Exploitation by moneylenders will no longer work,” he said.