Telangana Govt. extends ban on public meetings, gatherings till Jan 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Sunday extended the ban on rallies and public meetings in the state till January 20 in view of the rapidly emerging Omicron virus cases.

On January 1 a G.O.No 1 was issued by the chief secretary “strictly prohibiting” rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events to control the spread of the virus.

The decision was taken based on the directions of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) after a review meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan including chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials from the health department participated. The G.O has been extended till January 20.

The managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices have also been instructed to ensure mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitization of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometer/thermal scanners.