‘Telangana govt failed youth, unemployment still prevalent,’ says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, October 6 alleged that the Telangana government has failed the state’s youth.

Rao stated that the youth who believed in Congress’s six guarantees and campaigned for them in the districts are suffering due to unemployment now. He alleged that the non-implementation of the six guarantees has led to the non-increment of pensions for senior citizens.

The former Telangana finance minister further criticised the Congress government for non-implementation of farmer loans leading to financial hardship for farmers. Rao further slammed the government over unemployment stating that it had promised 2 lakh jobs; however, there was no progress even after 10 months. He alleged that Congress also ignored benefits promised to the unemployed.

గత ఏడాది దసరా సందర్భంగా కాంగ్రెస్ ఇచ్చిన ఆరు గ్యారెంటీలను నమ్మి తమ భవిష్యత్తు కోసం కాంగ్రెస్‌కు ఓటు వేయాలని గ్రామాల్లో ప్రచారం చేసిన యువత ఒక్కసారి ఆలోచించాలి.



గ్యారెంటీలు అమలు చేయలేకపోగా, మీ ఊళ్లలో అవ్వాతాతలకు పెంచుతామన్న పింఛన్ పెంచలేదు, రుణమాఫీ పూర్తి చేయలేదు, రైతు బంధును… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 6, 2024

Roa took to X and urged the government to implement the six guarantees, “I urge the Congress to stick to the six guarantees along with farmers declaration, youth declaration and others.”

Earlier, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) held the Congress responsible for hardships faced by the farmers in Telangana.

In a statement, KTR said the ongoing irrigation crisis coupled with the incomplete crop loan waiver and the absence of the Rythu Bharosa scheme had left hundreds of farmers in a lurch, with many dying by suicide.