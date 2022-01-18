Telangana govt favours development of all religious communities: Eshwar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare K Eshwar said that the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao respects all religions and is in favour of equal progress of all religious communities.

Speaking on the launch of the Buddhist samaj new year calendar Monday the Minister said, “The state government initiated unique schemes for minorities. Telangana is the only state in the country where minorities are treated at par with the majority community.”

He further said, “Secularism and communal harmony in the state is the government’s top priority. KCR began the tradition of celebrating all religious festivals officially and on those occasions, clothes are being distributed among the poor.”

“The Gautama Buddha teachings of peace, nonviolence, love, and brotherhood is relevant in today’s time. The state government will do everything to uplift the Buddhist community across the state,” the Minister said.