Telangana govt flags risk to 16 lakh T-Wallet users’ data

Hyderabad: Telangana Police has informed the High Court that personal data of nearly 16 lakh users of the state government’s T-Wallet platform is at risk and alleged that the company, which earlier managed the service, was misusing sensitive citizen information.

In a counter affidavit filed before the High Court, police alleged that Transaction Analysts India Private Limited continued to retain control over T-Wallet data, source code, systems and infrastructure even after the expiry of its agreement with the state government.

The police further alleged that the company was misleading customers by projecting the government-owned T-Wallet platform as its own.

The submissions were made in response to a petition filed by Transaction Analysts India Pvt Ltd seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police in April based on a complaint lodged by a MeeSeva Finance Manager.

Agreement made in 2017

According to the police, the Telangana government had entered into an agreement with the company in 2017, following demonetisation, for the development and maintenance of the T-Wallet digital payment application to facilitate around 1,200 citizen services.

The government reportedly spent Rs 70 lakh for the development of the application and paid another Rs 49.5 lakh towards maintenance charges. The agreement, which was periodically extended, expired on May 31, 2025.

Police said the government later floated fresh tenders for managing T-Wallet and selected Purview India Consulting and Services LLP for the project.

However, despite contractual obligations, Transaction Analysts India allegedly refused to transfer the complete data, source code, systems, evidence and infrastructure control mechanisms to the newly selected company.

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Police also alleged that the company developed a separate “TA Wallet” application and was attempting to divert T-Wallet users to the new platform.

Company failed to comply with transfer requests: Govt

The counter affidavit stated that repeated requests were made to transfer the information and technical assets, but the company allegedly failed to comply. The matter was also reportedly brought to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India.

According to police, the RBI clarified that user data could not be transferred without the consent of users.

Police said the FIR was registered in view of the alleged misuse and unlawful retention of government-related information.

The company, along with its Managing Director and CEO Katuri Srinivasa Rao, Project Chief M. Srinivasulu and Manager P. Kiran Kumar, has been named as an accused in the case.

Police informed the court that the investigation was at a preliminary stage and sought dismissal of the company’s petition to quash the FIR, stating that crucial information still had to be recovered from the accused.