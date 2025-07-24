Telangana govt introduces credit card fund transfers to T-Wallet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has enabled users to transfer funds to T-Wallet using their credit cards. The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 23, by State Industries and IT minister Sridhar Babu.

According to the minister, consumers can now directly add funds to their T-Wallet accounts through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) using their credit cards.

This facility is expected to streamline the process of topping up T-Wallet balances, allowing more users to adopt digital payments seamlessly.

Minister Sridhar Babu noted that the service charge for credit card transfers to T-Wallet will be capped at 2 percent, making the process affordable for users.

Highlighting the growing adoption of T-Wallet, he revealed that annual transactions via the platform have reached Rs 4,400 crore, reflecting its wide acceptance and effectiveness in the state’s digital ecosystem.