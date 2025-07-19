19 acres of forest land to be transferred for Bachupally corridor: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Nineteen acres of forest land have been earmarked for the proposed six-lane corridor between Bachupally and Gandimaisamma, informed officials at a high-level meeting with Ranga Reddy district in-charge minister D Sridhar Babu, on Friday, July 18.

The minister reviewed the progress of two critical projects: the Bachupally corridor and a connecting road between Bahadurpally and Kompally through Dulapally.

He instructed officials to complete all acquisition and transfer procedures on a war footing while ensuring that compensation is promptly disbursed to landowners.

The state forest department briefed that Stage 1 clearance has been secured for the land transfer related to the Bahadurpally–Kompally road, while the process for the Bachupally–Gandimaisamma route is nearing completion.

Sridhar Babu also reviewed the progress on other works, including the Subhash Nagar pipeline and the St. Ann’s School access road and directed officials to fasttrack the projects.