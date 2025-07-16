Uppal-Narapally flyover in Hyderabad to be ready by Dasara 2026

The Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor is the largest flyover in the state after the P V Narasimha Rao Expressway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th July 2025 6:42 pm IST
Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister inspects the Uppal- Narapally flyover along with Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, government whip Beerla Ilaiah
Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister inspects the Uppal- Narapally flyover along with Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, government whip Beerla Ilaiah

Hyderabad: The Uppal-Narapally flyover is expected to be completed by Dasara 2026, said the minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Wednesday, July 16, while inspecting the ongoing construction works.

The minister was accompanied by Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, government whip Beerla Ilaiah.

Komatireddy assured that the construction of the Uppal flyover will be undertaken expeditiously, adding that the project has been handed to a different contractor with the Centre’s approval.

MS Creative School

The construction of the six-lane corridor started eight years ago, in 2017, but was delayed owing to financial and other issues.

The route is frequently used by people travelling between Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Warangal, particularly devotees of the Yadagirigutta temple, who will benefit from the completion of the flyover.

Hyderabad’s Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor is the largest flyover in the state after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th July 2025 6:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button