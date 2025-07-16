Uppal-Narapally flyover in Hyderabad to be ready by Dasara 2026

Hyderabad: The Uppal-Narapally flyover is expected to be completed by Dasara 2026, said the minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Wednesday, July 16, while inspecting the ongoing construction works.

The minister was accompanied by Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, government whip Beerla Ilaiah.

Komatireddy assured that the construction of the Uppal flyover will be undertaken expeditiously, adding that the project has been handed to a different contractor with the Centre’s approval.

Also Read Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover is now open for public

The construction of the six-lane corridor started eight years ago, in 2017, but was delayed owing to financial and other issues.

The route is frequently used by people travelling between Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Warangal, particularly devotees of the Yadagirigutta temple, who will benefit from the completion of the flyover.

Hyderabad’s Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor is the largest flyover in the state after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway.