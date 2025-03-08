Telangana govt forms expert panel to analyze household survey data

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Friday that the state government has formed an independent committee to analyze the recent comprehensive household survey.

The committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy, includes retired professor Kancha Ilaiah as vice-chairman and Praveen Chakravarthy as convener.

Economist Jean Dreze will serve as a special invitee. Other members include Dr. Sukhdev, retired professor K Purushotham Reddy, Shanta Sinha, Professor Himanshu, and Professor Bhukya Bhangya.

The committee’s purpose is to ensure the accuracy of the survey data, which covers socio-economic, political, and educational aspects of the population.

The survey was conducted following a promise by AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, with the goal of laying the groundwork for social justice.

The Congress government, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, aimed to conduct the survey without errors by engaging all stakeholders.

The committee is tasked with submitting its report to the state’s planning department within a month.

This initiative comes amid concerns raised by opposition parties about the survey’s accuracy, particularly regarding the population of backward classes.

The survey data will be used to formulate policies for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, and other weaker sections, including reservations in local body elections and budget allocations.