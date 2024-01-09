Telangana govt forms sub-committee to expedite six guarantees implementation

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the creation of a Cabinet subcommittee to thoroughly examine the multitude of applications received during Praja Palana programme by the Congress government.

The newly formed committee, chaired by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, includes ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and D Sridhar Babu. Their primary task is to devise a plan for implementing Abhaya Hastham, the six guarantees promised by the Congress government.

The decision comes after chief minister Revanth Reddy conducted a detailed review of Praja Palana alongside ministers and senior officials at the secretariat recently.

During the briefing with reporters, ministers Srinivas Reddy and Prabhakar revealed that a staggering 1.05 crore applications received from December 28 to January 6 were linked to the Congress’s six guarantees.

Additionally, the outreach programme saw an additional 20 lakh applications, addressing concerns such as the issuance of new ration cards and issues with the Dharani portal. The government has set a deadline of January 25 to computerise the data related to the applications received. Over 30,000 data entry operators have been enlisted to expedite this process.

The aim of computerising is to create a comprehensive database, allowing the government to address people’s concerns in a timely manner. The ministers took the opportunity to criticize Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for making baseless allegations regarding the implementation of the six guarantees.