Telangana govt grants Rs 1.5L aid to tribal student with IIT admit

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, July 24, has responded to the financial difficulties faced by Badavath Madhulatha, a tribal student from Rajanna Sircilla village, who secured admission to IIT Patna.

Despite her academic achievement, Madhulatha was struggling to cover the hostel and other expenses. In light of her situation, the chief minister has approved an assistance package of Rs 1.5 lakh to help her with these costs.

Badavath Madhulatha, an aspiring student from the village of Rajanna Sircilla in Telangana, has accomplished an impressive milestone by earning a spot at IIT Patna. She achieved this by ranking 824th in this year’s JEE examination within the scheduled tribe (ST) category.

KTR announces help

Previously, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded to the plight of Badavath Madhulatha, a tribal student who secured a seat at IIT Patna but faced financial difficulties in paying her hostel fees.

Upon learning about her situation, KTR took to social media to announce that he would take care of her educational needs, ensuring she had the necessary support to pursue her studies. He expressed his commitment to helping her overcome the financial barriers that could hinder her academic journey.