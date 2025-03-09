Telangana govt grants Rs 11,000 cr for Young India Integrated Residential Schools

These institutions aim to offer high-quality facilities to students from all social backgrounds, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the general community.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th March 2025 6:26 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, March 9, granted administrative sanction of Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes across 55 Assembly constituencies.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The approval, issued by the school education (Training) department, follows recommendations from the Telangana government educational welfare and infrastructure development corporation (TGEWIDC).

MS Creative School

As per the government order, Rs 200 crore has been allocated per school complex.

The managing director of TGEWIDC has been directed to oversee implementation, while the Finance Department has also given its concurrence for the project.

List of constituencies set for Young India Integrated Residential Schools

Here is the list of constituencies where the Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes will be constructed:

  1. Manthani, Peddapalli District
  2. Hunsabad, Siddipet District
  3. Andole (SC), Sangareddy District
  4. Vikarabad (SC), Vikarabad District
  5. Shadnagar, Rangareddy District
  6. Kollapur, Nagarkurnool District
  7. Nalgonda, Nalgonda District
  8. Warangal East, Warangal District
  9. Mulugu (ST), Mulugu District
  10. Khammam, Khammam District
  11. Palair, Khammam District
  12. Achampet (SC), Nagarkurnool District
  13. Armoor, Nizamabad District
  14. Asifabad (ST), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad District
  15. Bellampalli (SC), Mancherial District
  16. Bhupalpalle, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle District
  17. Bodhan, Nizamabad District
  18. Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad District
  19. Chennur (SC), Mancherial District
  20. Chevella (SC), Rangareddy District
  21. Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar District
  1. Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar District
  2. Dharmapuri (SC), Jagtial District
  3. Dornakal (ST), Mahabubabad District
  4. Gadwal, Jogulamba Gadwal District
  5. Station Ghanpur (SC), Jangaon District
  6. Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar District
  7. Jagtial, Jagtial District
  8. Jukkal (SC), Kamareddy District
  9. Kalwakurthy, Nagarkarnool District
  10. Kodad, Suryapet District
  11. Kothagudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem District
  12. Makthal, Narayanpet District
  13. Manakondur, Karimnagar District (SC)
  14. Mancherial, Mancherial District
  15. Medak, Medak District
  16. Medchal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District
  17. Munugode, Nalgonda District
  18. Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda District
  19. Nagarkurnool, Nagarkurnool District
  20. Nakrekal (SC), Nalgonda District
  21. Narayankhed, Sangareddy District
  22. Narayanpet, Narayanpet District
  23. Narsampet, Warangal Rural District
  24. Nizamabad (Rural), Nizamabad District
  25. Parkal, Warangal Rural District
  26. Peddapalli, Peddapalli District
  27. Pinapaka (ST), Bhadradri Kothagudem District
  28. Ramagundam, Peddapalli District
  29. Sathupalle (SC), Khammam District
  30. Tandur, Vikarabad District
  31. Thungathurthi (SC), Suryapet District
  32. Wanaparthy, Wanaparthy District
  33. Wyra (ST), Khammam District
  34. Yellandu (ST), Bhadradri Kothagudem District


Tags
