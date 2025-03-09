Telangana govt grants Rs 11,000 cr for Young India Integrated Residential Schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, March 9, granted administrative sanction of Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes across 55 Assembly constituencies.

These institutions aim to offer high-quality facilities to students from all social backgrounds, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the general community.

The approval, issued by the school education (Training) department, follows recommendations from the Telangana government educational welfare and infrastructure development corporation (TGEWIDC).

As per the government order, Rs 200 crore has been allocated per school complex.

The managing director of TGEWIDC has been directed to oversee implementation, while the Finance Department has also given its concurrence for the project.

List of constituencies set for Young India Integrated Residential Schools

Here is the list of constituencies where the Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes will be constructed:

Manthani, Peddapalli District Hunsabad, Siddipet District Andole (SC), Sangareddy District Vikarabad (SC), Vikarabad District Shadnagar, Rangareddy District Kollapur, Nagarkurnool District Nalgonda, Nalgonda District Warangal East, Warangal District Mulugu (ST), Mulugu District Khammam, Khammam District Palair, Khammam District Achampet (SC), Nagarkurnool District Armoor, Nizamabad District Asifabad (ST), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad District Bellampalli (SC), Mancherial District Bhupalpalle, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle District Bodhan, Nizamabad District Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad District Chennur (SC), Mancherial District Chevella (SC), Rangareddy District Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar District

Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar District Dharmapuri (SC), Jagtial District Dornakal (ST), Mahabubabad District Gadwal, Jogulamba Gadwal District Station Ghanpur (SC), Jangaon District Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar District Jagtial, Jagtial District Jukkal (SC), Kamareddy District Kalwakurthy, Nagarkarnool District Kodad, Suryapet District Kothagudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Makthal, Narayanpet District Manakondur, Karimnagar District (SC) Mancherial, Mancherial District Medak, Medak District Medchal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District Munugode, Nalgonda District Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda District Nagarkurnool, Nagarkurnool District Nakrekal (SC), Nalgonda District Narayankhed, Sangareddy District Narayanpet, Narayanpet District Narsampet, Warangal Rural District Nizamabad (Rural), Nizamabad District Parkal, Warangal Rural District Peddapalli, Peddapalli District Pinapaka (ST), Bhadradri Kothagudem District Ramagundam, Peddapalli District Sathupalle (SC), Khammam District Tandur, Vikarabad District Thungathurthi (SC), Suryapet District Wanaparthy, Wanaparthy District Wyra (ST), Khammam District Yellandu (ST), Bhadradri Kothagudem District



