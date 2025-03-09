Telangana govt grants Rs 11,000 cr for Young India Integrated Residential Schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, March 9, granted administrative sanction of Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes across 55 Assembly constituencies.
These institutions aim to offer high-quality facilities to students from all social backgrounds, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the general community.
The approval, issued by the school education (Training) department, follows recommendations from the Telangana government educational welfare and infrastructure development corporation (TGEWIDC).
As per the government order, Rs 200 crore has been allocated per school complex.
The managing director of TGEWIDC has been directed to oversee implementation, while the Finance Department has also given its concurrence for the project.
List of constituencies set for Young India Integrated Residential Schools
Here is the list of constituencies where the Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) complexes will be constructed:
- Manthani, Peddapalli District
- Hunsabad, Siddipet District
- Andole (SC), Sangareddy District
- Vikarabad (SC), Vikarabad District
- Shadnagar, Rangareddy District
- Kollapur, Nagarkurnool District
- Nalgonda, Nalgonda District
- Warangal East, Warangal District
- Mulugu (ST), Mulugu District
- Khammam, Khammam District
- Palair, Khammam District
- Achampet (SC), Nagarkurnool District
- Armoor, Nizamabad District
- Asifabad (ST), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad District
- Bellampalli (SC), Mancherial District
- Bhupalpalle, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle District
- Bodhan, Nizamabad District
- Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad District
- Chennur (SC), Mancherial District
- Chevella (SC), Rangareddy District
- Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar District
- Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar District
- Dharmapuri (SC), Jagtial District
- Dornakal (ST), Mahabubabad District
- Gadwal, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Station Ghanpur (SC), Jangaon District
- Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar District
- Jagtial, Jagtial District
- Jukkal (SC), Kamareddy District
- Kalwakurthy, Nagarkarnool District
- Kodad, Suryapet District
- Kothagudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Makthal, Narayanpet District
- Manakondur, Karimnagar District (SC)
- Mancherial, Mancherial District
- Medak, Medak District
- Medchal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District
- Munugode, Nalgonda District
- Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda District
- Nagarkurnool, Nagarkurnool District
- Nakrekal (SC), Nalgonda District
- Narayankhed, Sangareddy District
- Narayanpet, Narayanpet District
- Narsampet, Warangal Rural District
- Nizamabad (Rural), Nizamabad District
- Parkal, Warangal Rural District
- Peddapalli, Peddapalli District
- Pinapaka (ST), Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Ramagundam, Peddapalli District
- Sathupalle (SC), Khammam District
- Tandur, Vikarabad District
- Thungathurthi (SC), Suryapet District
- Wanaparthy, Wanaparthy District
- Wyra (ST), Khammam District
- Yellandu (ST), Bhadradri Kothagudem District